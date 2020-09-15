Impact and AEW Directly React to WWE's Third-Party Media Ban

WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo.

According to Fightful Select, AEW and Impact management both had pretty much the same response: to encourage talent to do whatever they want when it comes to using third-party sites.

The view is that getting your name out there is good for the overall brand, and helps spread the name of the company. So it's quite the opposite from what WWE is doing.