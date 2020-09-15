New Information on COVID-19 Testing in AEW and WWE

From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that both major federations in professional wrestling have been criticized for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, now we get some insight on how both promotions are now handling the pandemic in this current phase.

First of all, all wrestlers for either company that appear on television have to be tested. That is a rule that both AEW and WWE are enforcing.

AEW is having talent go to an off-site location and have their blood tested, in which they'll have to wait ten minutes before getting their wrist band that shows that they have been successfully tested. If they don't have their bracelet, they can't come in.

WWE's method is to have every wrestler stay in their cars and get a nasal swab test in a parking garage. Once the test results come through, the wrestlers are factored into the next show and told what they're going to be doing.