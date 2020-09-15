"Thank God I’m still here. I’ve got a healthy immune system, God spared me on this one. I could’ve been one of the nearly 200,000 … and could’ve been gone into the next life."

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/14/2020)

The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...] Sep 14 - The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...]

Kurt Angle on If He Ever Thinks About Making a Comeback, Parting Ways from WWE

2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com: Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool.[...] Sep 14 - 2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com: Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool.[...]

Major Injury Update on Ivar of The Viking Raiders

During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...] Sep 14 - During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage [...] Sep 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage [...]

AEW Will Be Airing In Regular Time-Slot

It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...] Sep 13 - It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...]

Randy Orton Launching Clothing Line

Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...] Sep 13 - Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...]

Identity of SmackDown's Mystery Woman Possibly Revealed

WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman. Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by [...] Sep 13 - WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman. Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by [...]

Chris Jericho on NXT: "They lost!"

Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...] Sep 12 - Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/11/20)

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...] Sep 11 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...]

AEW Reschedules Various Tour Dates

Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...] Sep 11 - Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...]

Jack Evans Suffers Hairline Fracture in Cheekbone

Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best Friends on Dynamite. No, no kind of heat or anyt[...] Sep 11 - Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best Friends on Dynamite. No, no kind of heat or anyt[...]

PG-13's Wolfie D Hospitalized

A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his heart. According to the Memphis Wrestling News Fac[...] Sep 11 - A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his heart. According to the Memphis Wrestling News Fac[...]

WWE Releases Sarita, IRS and Gerald Brisco

WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released Gerald Brisco and Mike "IRS" Rotunda. This is par[...] Sep 10 - WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released Gerald Brisco and Mike "IRS" Rotunda. This is par[...]

TNA Original "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Passes Away

We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funeral expenses, which you can view here. Said GoFundM[...] Sep 10 - We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funeral expenses, which you can view here. Said GoFundM[...]

Barry Scott, the TNA Voiceover Guy, Has Passed Away

For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of every TNA pay-per-view. He spoke the opening ("TNA! Th[...] Sep 10 - For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of every TNA pay-per-view. He spoke the opening ("TNA! Th[...]

AEW Dynamite This Week Secures Over 1 Million Viewers

AEW's post-All Out Dynamite this past Wednesday successfully got their highest viewership since October 9th, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers. In the P18-49 key demographic, this edition of Dynamite d[...] Sep 10 - AEW's post-All Out Dynamite this past Wednesday successfully got their highest viewership since October 9th, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers. In the P18-49 key demographic, this edition of Dynamite d[...]

Viewership for Monday's Edition of WWE Raw (09/07/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,896,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,762,[...] Sep 10 - This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,896,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,762,[...]

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Results (09/09/2020)

The following are the results of the September 9, 2020 edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite: 1. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Penta El Zero M & Rey [...] Sep 09 - The following are the results of the September 9, 2020 edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite: 1. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Penta El Zero M & Rey [...]

WATCH: Former WWE United States Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as Alexander Rusev or just Rusev in WWE, was revealed[...] Sep 09 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as Alexander Rusev or just Rusev in WWE, was revealed[...]

AEW Confirms the Signing of Former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...] Sep 09 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...]

AIW & GCW Doubleheader Announced on FITE

Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream live from Indianapolis, Indiana with AIW's I Assu[...] Sep 09 - Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream live from Indianapolis, Indiana with AIW's I Assu[...]

IWTV makes strides - Officially Launches on Apple TV.

IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows yo[...] Sep 09 - IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows yo[...]

AJ Styles: I Want To Retire

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomenal One said he’s ready to retire to spend mo[...] Sep 09 - WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomenal One said he’s ready to retire to spend mo[...]