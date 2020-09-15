Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 15 - On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I’m still here. I’ve got a healthy immune sy[...]
Sep 14
Sep 14 - The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...]
Sep 14 - 2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com: Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool.[...]
Sep 14
Sep 14 - During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...]
Sep 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...]
Sep 13 - WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman. Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by [...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best Friends on Dynamite. No, no kind of heat or anyt[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his heart. According to the Memphis Wrestling News Fac[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released Gerald Brisco and Mike "IRS" Rotunda. This is par[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funeral expenses, which you can view here. Said GoFundM[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of every TNA pay-per-view. He spoke the opening ("TNA! Th[...]
Sep 10 - AEW's post-All Out Dynamite this past Wednesday successfully got their highest viewership since October 9th, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers. In the P18-49 key demographic, this edition of Dynamite d[...]
Sep 09 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as Alexander Rusev or just Rusev in WWE, was revealed[...]
Sep 09 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream live from Indianapolis, Indiana with AIW's I Assu[...]
Sep 09 - IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows yo[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomenal One said he’s ready to retire to spend mo[...]