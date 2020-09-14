WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/14/2020)

The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that if Randy Orton can't make it to Clash of Champions and if Keith Lee defeats McIntyre in their non-title match tonight, then Keith Lee will challenge McIntyre for the title at Clash of Champions.

2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

3. Backstage, Zelina Vega informed Andrade and Garza that she couldn't deal with them anymore. After she left, Garza and Andrade got into a fight.

4. Cedric Alexander (w/The Hurt Business) defeated Ricochet (w/Apollo Crews)

5. Raw Women's Champion Asuka defeated Mickie James to retain her title

6. United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Erik of The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

7. The commentators announced that Mandy Rose had been traded to Raw from SmackDown, and a vignette of Mandy was shown

8. Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio (w/The Mysterio Family) in a Steel Cage Match. After the match, Rollins attacked Buddy Murphy for not obeying him when Rollins told him to stay backstage earlier in the night.

9. Dolph Ziggler defeated an unnamed opponent in a Raw Underground fight. Riddick Moss challenged him next, but their fight was interrupted by SmackDown's Braun Strowman.

10. Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black

11. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated Natalya Neidhart & Lana. After the match, Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax destroyed Lana and Natalya as The Riott Squad looked on.

12. Braun Strowman continued to dominate Raw Underground until Dabba-Kato stepped up to him. Shane McMahon stopped them from fighting and told them to save it for next week.

13. Retribution interfered in the main event match between Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, destroying both of them. The Hurt Business then came out and tried to fight Retribution but they were severely outnumbered. The show went off the air right after Lee and McIntyre both delivered Senton Bombs over the top rope, taking out everybody on the floor.