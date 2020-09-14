Kurt Angle on If He Ever Thinks About Making a Comeback, Parting Ways from WWE
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 14, 2020
2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com:
Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle:
“I thought it was cool. I think it was a great way for Matt to leave NXT and to give Thatcher a little bit of a rub, so it worked out well. It was a great match. I thought they did a great job for what they had. I think that it was a win-win for everybody.”
If he ever thinks about making an in-ring return:
“I’m done man. If I get the itch that I’m going to want to wrestle, I have convinced myself I’m not going to get in the ring again.”
Roles he was offered in WWE before parting ways from the company:
“Managing Matt Riddle, that was a few months ago. They offered me another job coaching. They also offered me a Legends deal. We weren’t able to get a contract done, but I’m cool with WWE. We’re in good terms. There’s no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I’m just not under contract, and I kind of like that. Yeah, I talked to Triple H about not so much going down there a lot but being on the phone or on a Zoom call with the wrestlers and talking to them, going over film, going over there technique [and] talking to them about promos. So it was a pretty easy schedule for me. Nothing came to fruition, but that’s OK. They brought up the idea a few months ago, and it kind of got lost, but it’s OK. I’m good where I am, and if they want to continue to use me here and there, that’s fine.”
