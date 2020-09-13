Identity of SmackDown's Mystery Woman Possibly Revealed
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 13, 2020
WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman.
Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by pointing out that the woman has the exact same tattoo as Carmella.
