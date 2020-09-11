SmackDown Quick Results (09/11/20)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown:

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha[...] Sep 11 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha[...]

AEW Reschedules Various Tour Dates

Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues.[...] Sep 11 - Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues.[...]

Jack Evans Suffers Hairline Fracture in Cheekbone

Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best F[...] Sep 11 - Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best F[...]

PG-13's Wolfie D Hospitalized

A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his h[...] Sep 11 - A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his h[...]

WWE Releases Sarita, IRS and Gerald Brisco

WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released [...] Sep 10 - WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released [...]

TNA Original "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Passes Away

We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funera[...] Sep 10 - We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funera[...]

Barry Scott, the TNA Voiceover Guy, Has Passed Away

For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of ever[...] Sep 10 - For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of ever[...]

AEW Dynamite This Week Secures Over 1 Million Viewers

AEW's post-All Out Dynamite this past Wednesday successfully got their highest viewership since October 9th, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers. In the [...] Sep 10 - AEW's post-All Out Dynamite this past Wednesday successfully got their highest viewership since October 9th, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers. In the [...]

Viewership for Monday's Edition of WWE Raw (09/07/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week&rsqu[...] Sep 10 - This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week&rsqu[...]

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Results (09/09/2020)

The following are the results of the September 9, 2020 edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite: 1. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus ([...] Sep 09 - The following are the results of the September 9, 2020 edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite: 1. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus ([...]

WATCH: Former WWE United States Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as [...] Sep 09 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as [...]

AEW Confirms the Signing of Former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...] Sep 09 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...]

AIW & GCW Doubleheader Announced on FITE

Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream[...] Sep 09 - Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream[...]

IWTV makes strides - Officially Launches on Apple TV.

IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the [...] Sep 09 - IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the [...]

AJ Styles: I Want To Retire

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomen[...] Sep 09 - WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomen[...]

WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (09/08/2020)

The following are the results of the September 8, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: Quick results: 1. Finn Bálor defeated [...] Sep 09 - The following are the results of the September 8, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: Quick results: 1. Finn Bálor defeated [...]

Marty Jannetty Claims Murder Confession Was "Beginning of a Storyline"

A while back, it was reported that Marty Jannetty had confessed to murdering somebody back in 1973. It stirred up a lot of controversy, but now Jannet[...] Sep 08 - A while back, it was reported that Marty Jannetty had confessed to murdering somebody back in 1973. It stirred up a lot of controversy, but now Jannet[...]

WCW's Ralphus Passes Away

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, b[...] Sep 07 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, b[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/07/2020)

The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the[...] Sep 07 - The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champi[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champi[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for t[...] Sep 07 - It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for t[...]

WWE Raw Results: Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay

In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay duri[...] Sep 07 - In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay duri[...]

Champions vs. Champions Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The[...]

WWE Raw Results: Has Zelina Vega's Faction Split Up?

In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title m[...] Sep 07 - In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title m[...]