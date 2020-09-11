Jack Evans Suffers Hairline Fracture in Cheekbone
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 11, 2020
Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best Friends on Dynamite.
