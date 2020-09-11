PG-13's Wolfie D Hospitalized
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 11, 2020
A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today for , as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his heart.
According to the Memphis Wrestling News Facebook page, Woflie D, (real name Kelly Wolfe) had surgery on his knee after ripping his quad tendon off of his kneecap. It's believed that the clot moved to his heart from there.
