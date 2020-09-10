Barry Scott, the TNA Voiceover Guy, Has Passed Away

For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott.

Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of every TNA pay-per-view. He spoke the opening ("TNA! The new face of professional wrestling!") and lots of other production for their television.

It has unfortunately been reported by Impact Wrestling that Barry Scott has passed away at the age of 65 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed.”