Viewership for Monday's Edition of WWE Raw (09/07/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,896,000 viewers.

The first hour drew 1,762,000 viewers, the second hour drew 1,800,000 and the third hour drew 1,613,000.

Raw averaged a 0.48 average rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a decrease from last week's 0.58.