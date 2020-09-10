Viewership for Monday's Edition of WWE Raw (09/07/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 10, 2020
This week's episode of WWE
Monday Night Raw on the USA Network drew an average of 1,725,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,896,000 viewers.
The first hour drew 1,762,000 viewers, the second hour drew 1,800,000 and the third hour drew 1,613,000.
Raw averaged a 0.48 average rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a decrease from last week's 0.58.
