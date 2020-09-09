All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Results (09/09/2020)

The following are the results of the September 9, 2020 edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite:

1. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry & Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix (w/Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade)

2. Lance Archer and Jake Roberts cut a promo on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

3. Matt Hardy came out and gave fans an update on his health. He is expected to make a full recovery and he would like to capture a championship in AEW.

4. Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico (w/Jack Evans). After the match, Santana & Ortiz attacked Cassidy, but Best Friends made the save and challenged Santana & Ortiz to a Parking Lot Brawl next week.

5. Kip Sabian revealed his Best Man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. It turned out to be former three-time WWE United States Champion Miroslav Barnyashev, also known as Alexander Rusev or just Rusev in WWE.

6. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager defeated Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss in a No DQ Match

7. FTR were have a celebration until Jurassic Express interrupted them. FTR threw alcohol in Luchasaurus' face and left the ring, but then Jurassic Express poured a cooler of ice on top of them.

8. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti

9. Mr. Brodie Lee (w/John Silver) defeated Dustin Rhodes to retain the AEW TNT Championship