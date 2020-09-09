WATCH: Former WWE United States Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 09 - On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a former three-time WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut. Miroslav Barnyashev, formerly known as Alexander Rusev or just Rusev in WWE, was revealed[...]
Sep 09 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...]
Sep 09
AIW & GCW Doubleheader Announced on FITE Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream live from Indianapolis, Indiana with AIW's I Assu[...]
Sep 09 - IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows yo[...]
Sep 09
AJ Styles: I Want To Retire WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomenal One said he’s ready to retire to spend mo[...]
Sep 08 - A while back, it was reported that Marty Jannetty had confessed to murdering somebody back in 1973. It stirred up a lot of controversy, but now Jannetty is on Facebook claiming that it was all just fo[...]
Sep 07
WCW's Ralphus Passes Away During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, but hadn't actually found out until today. Ralphus[...]
Sep 07
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/07/2020) The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the ring. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrived in an am[...]
Sep 07
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton. After Orton delivered an RKO to L[...]
Sep 07 - It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Well, this should [...]
Sep 07
WWE Raw Results: Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Af[...]
Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after their match against Angel Ga[...]
Sep 07 - In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title match against Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Pro[...]
Sep 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander made a heel turn by attacking bo[...]
Sep 07 - Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's Champion who just wrestled on AEW's All Out, sat down with Fightful and discussed how she almost tried out to become a referee in WWE On turning down a WWE tryout: &ld[...]
Sep 07 - On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed. Block A: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero Silas Young vs. Fred [...]
Sep 07 - On the latest edition of Being the Elite, Brodie Lee screamed at Evil Uno for having a Twitch account. This is another implementation of "Vince McMahon-isms" into Brodie's AEW character, as WWE banni[...]
Sep 07 - Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, sounded off[...]
Sep 06 - WWE's practices and treatment of talent have always been an issue with people when details come to light, and with their most recent decision to ban superstars from all third party services, the can o[...]
Sep 06
Matt Sydal Comments On His Botch at AEW All Out When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quite go as planned, when he went for a shooting star [...]
Sep 06 - When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quite go as planned, when he went for a shooting star [...]