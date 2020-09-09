Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW:

» More News From This Feed

AEW Confirms the Signing of Former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...] Sep 09 - All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti has signed with AEW: [...]

AIW & GCW Doubleheader Announced on FITE

Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream[...] Sep 09 - Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV. The two-show event will stream[...]

IWTV makes strides - Officially Launches on Apple TV.

IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the [...] Sep 09 - IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live! Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more! In addition to making improvements to the [...]

AJ Styles: I Want To Retire

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomen[...] Sep 09 - WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future. On his Twitch stream, the Phenomen[...]

Over 50% of Attendance at Sturgis Rally That Fozzy Performed At Test Positive for COVID-19

Chris Jericho caught some heat earlier this year when he and his band Fozzy performed at a Sturgis Rally. People accused the event of not properly soc[...] Sep 09 - Chris Jericho caught some heat earlier this year when he and his band Fozzy performed at a Sturgis Rally. People accused the event of not properly soc[...]

WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (09/08/2020)

The following are the results of the September 8, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: Quick results: 1. Finn Bálor defeated [...] Sep 09 - The following are the results of the September 8, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: Quick results: 1. Finn Bálor defeated [...]

Marty Jannetty Claims Murder Confession Was "Beginning of a Storyline"

A while back, it was reported that Marty Jannetty had confessed to murdering somebody back in 1973. It stirred up a lot of controversy, but now Jannet[...] Sep 08 - A while back, it was reported that Marty Jannetty had confessed to murdering somebody back in 1973. It stirred up a lot of controversy, but now Jannet[...]

WCW's Ralphus Passes Away

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, b[...] Sep 07 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, b[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/07/2020)

The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the[...] Sep 07 - The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champi[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champi[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for t[...] Sep 07 - It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for t[...]

WWE Raw Results: Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay

In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay duri[...] Sep 07 - In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay duri[...]

Champions vs. Champions Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The[...]

WWE Raw Results: Has Zelina Vega's Faction Split Up?

In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title m[...] Sep 07 - In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title m[...]

WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During Six-Man Tag Team Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business. [...] Sep 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business. [...]

Thunder Rosa Almost Tried Out to Become a WWE Referee

Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's Champion who just wrestled on AEW's All Out, sat down with Fightful and discussed how she almost tried out to become a r[...] Sep 07 - Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's Champion who just wrestled on AEW's All Out, sat down with Fightful and discussed how she almost tried out to become a r[...]

ROH's Pure Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed

On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed. Block A: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle Da[...] Sep 07 - On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed. Block A: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle Da[...]

Brodie Lee Takes Shot at WWE's Third Party Content Ban

On the latest edition of Being the Elite, Brodie Lee screamed at Evil Uno for having a Twitch account. This is another implementation of "Vince McMah[...] Sep 07 - On the latest edition of Being the Elite, Brodie Lee screamed at Evil Uno for having a Twitch account. This is another implementation of "Vince McMah[...]

Rusev to Dave Meltzer: "You are gonna burn in Hell because of your lies."

Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her [...] Sep 07 - Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her [...]

Sage Beckett Claims WWE Made Her Do Weekly Weigh-Ins

WWE's practices and treatment of talent have always been an issue with people when details come to light, and with their most recent decision to ban s[...] Sep 06 - WWE's practices and treatment of talent have always been an issue with people when details come to light, and with their most recent decision to ban s[...]

Matt Sydal Comments On His Botch at AEW All Out

When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quit[...] Sep 06 - When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quit[...]

Tony Khan Provides an Update on Matt Hardy's Health After All Out

All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement from AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram: "An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt[...] Sep 06 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement from AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram: "An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt[...]

Matt Hardy Hospitalized Following Botched Landing at All Out

During the Last Man Standing match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy took a nasty spill where his head hit the concrete.[...] Sep 06 - During the Last Man Standing match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy took a nasty spill where his head hit the concrete.[...]