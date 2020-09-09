AIW & GCW Doubleheader Announced on FITE

Posted By: The YETI on Sep 09, 2020

Absolute Intense Wrestling returns this Sunday as part of a huge double header with Game Changer Wrestling on FITE.TV.

The two-show event will stream live from Indianapolis, Indiana with AIW's I Assure You, We're Open airing at 12pm EDT, and GCW's Bring Em Out airing at 4:30pm EDT.

Here's a look at the announced lineups for this Sunday:

AIW - I Assure You, We're Open - 12pm EDT

Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner and Manders) vs Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop, Wes Barkley and Mr. Brickster)

AIW Tag Team Title: Philly Marino Experience (c) vs To Infinity And Beyond

Dominic Garrini vs Calvin Tankman

Lee Moriarty vs Erick Stevens

Tom Lawlor vs Ethan Page

Tre Lamar vs Chase Oliver vs Benjamin Carter vs Johnny Patch

40 Acres vs The Young Studs

Swoggle vs Levi Everett

Zach Thomas vs Derek Director

GCW - Bring Em Out - 4:30pm EDT

Joey Janela vs Effy

Alex Zayne vs Benjamin Carter

AJ Gray vs Mance Warner

Alex Colon vs Chris Dickinson

Rickey Shane Page vs Matthew Justice

ACH vs Blake Christian

Tony Deppen vs Calvin Tankman

You can order both events here.

Join us immediately following these events for the premiere of BLP's "Through being Cool" streaming on IWTV!

You can catch up on the AIW and GCW archives with your IWTV subscription.