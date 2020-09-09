IWTV makes strides - Officially Launches on Apple TV.

IWTV's new Apple TV app is officially live!

Where you get to see #OrangeCassidy vs. #WarHorse and more!

In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows you to sign up for IWTV directly through Apple TV and immediately jump into our extensive catalog.

Apple TV users can enjoy free content from our library including:

The Independent Wrestling Championship reign of WARHORSE, Orange Cassidy and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams Orange Cassidy vs Stokely Hathaway's GRAMMY Street Fight and more!

Please note: Our previous Apple TV app will be discontinued as of Wednesday September 9, 2020. Please be sure to update to the new Apple TV app as soon as you can.