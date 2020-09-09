AJ Styles: I Want To Retire

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has spoken candidly about his plans to retire from wrestling in the near future.

On his Twitch stream, the Phenomenal One said he’s ready to retire to spend more time with his family, and spoke about how the ongoing global situation has affected him. He said:

“I want to retire. I really do. I'm going to give you a breakdown of what's going on this Friday. I'm going to leave - and listen, it could be a lot worse, but with everything going on with the COVID and what not, I've gotten to see my kids' practices. That's really cool for me. My son's games for varsity football are on Friday nights. I perform on Friday nights. This Friday isn't one of those. For whatever reason, they moved it to Saturday. He's going to have a Saturday football game and I'm going to get to see it.”

Styles added that his current contract, which he signed last year, will be his last, though it's currently unclear when this contract, and Styles' in-ring career, will end.