WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/07/2020)

The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the ring. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrived in an ambulance and attacked Orton, hitting him with a Claymore Kick

2. United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin defeated Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in a Six-Man Tag Team Match after Cedric turned heel and attacked both Ricochet and Crews

3. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) in a non-title match

4. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro challenged The Street Profits to a Champions vs. Champions Match for next week

5. Peyton Royce defeated Billie Kay

6. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Mickie James defeated Natalya Neidhart & Lana

7. The Hurt Business (with new member Cedric Alexander) defeated The Viking Raiders, Ricochet & Apollo Crews in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

8. Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee ended in a DQ after McIntyre hit Orton with another Claymore Kick

9. Part 1 of Kevin Owens and Aleister Black's Raw Underground fight

10. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler (w/Nia Jax) in a Handicap Match

11. Part 2 of Owens and Black's Raw Underground fight

12. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) ended in a no contest after Retribution made the light go out and then delivered a message on the TitanTron

13. Part 3 of Owens and Black's Raw Underground fight. Dabba-Kato ended up taking them both out.

14. Charly Caruso tried to interview Randy Orton, but Orton was attacked by McIntyre again. McIntyre then gave him a third Claymore Kick.

15. Dominik Mysterio (w/ The Mysterio Family) defeated Buddy Murphy in a Street Fight. After the match, the entire Mysterio Family attacked Murphy with Kendo Sticks.