Well, this should be fun. They're partners tonight, but @WWEAsuka defends the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @MickieJames NEXT MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/aVjhsZqFH2

It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

» More News From This Feed

WCW's Ralphus Passes Away

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, but hadn't actually found out until today. Ralphus[...] Sep 07 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho announced that his former "security guard" in WCW, Ralphus, has sadly passed away about a year ago, but hadn't actually found out until today. Ralphus[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/07/2020)

The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the ring. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrived in an am[...] Sep 07 - The following are the results of the September 7th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show to cut a promo in the ring. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrived in an am[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton. After Orton delivered an RKO to L[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee competed in a rematch against 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton. After Orton delivered an RKO to L[...]

Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Well, this should [...] Sep 07 - It's been announced that next week's Raw will feature a Women's Championship Match, as the legendary Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Well, this should [...]

WWE Raw Results: Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay

In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Af[...] Sep 07 - In a battle between former best friends and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce defeated her former longtime tag team partner Billie Kay during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Af[...]

Champions vs. Champions Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after their match against Angel Ga[...] Sep 07 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro confronted Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after their match against Angel Ga[...]

WWE Raw Results: Has Zelina Vega's Faction Split Up?

In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title match against Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Pro[...] Sep 07 - In the second bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed in a non-title match against Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Pro[...]

WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During Six-Man Tag Team Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander made a heel turn by attacking bo[...] Sep 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander made a heel turn by attacking bo[...]

Thunder Rosa Almost Tried Out to Become a WWE Referee

Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's Champion who just wrestled on AEW's All Out, sat down with Fightful and discussed how she almost tried out to become a referee in WWE On turning down a WWE tryout: &ld[...] Sep 07 - Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's Champion who just wrestled on AEW's All Out, sat down with Fightful and discussed how she almost tried out to become a referee in WWE On turning down a WWE tryout: &ld[...]

ROH's Pure Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed

On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed. Block A: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero Silas Young vs. Fred [...] Sep 07 - On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed. Block A: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero Silas Young vs. Fred [...]

Brodie Lee Takes Shot at WWE's Third Party Content Ban

On the latest edition of Being the Elite, Brodie Lee screamed at Evil Uno for having a Twitch account. This is another implementation of "Vince McMahon-isms" into Brodie's AEW character, as WWE banni[...] Sep 07 - On the latest edition of Being the Elite, Brodie Lee screamed at Evil Uno for having a Twitch account. This is another implementation of "Vince McMahon-isms" into Brodie's AEW character, as WWE banni[...]

Rusev to Dave Meltzer: "You are gonna burn in Hell because of your lies."

Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, sounded off[...] Sep 07 - Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, sounded off[...]

Sage Beckett Claims WWE Made Her Do Weekly Weigh-Ins

WWE's practices and treatment of talent have always been an issue with people when details come to light, and with their most recent decision to ban superstars from all third party services, the can o[...] Sep 06 - WWE's practices and treatment of talent have always been an issue with people when details come to light, and with their most recent decision to ban superstars from all third party services, the can o[...]

Matt Sydal Comments On His Botch at AEW All Out

When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quite go as planned, when he went for a shooting star [...] Sep 06 - When Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out last night, many were quite excited to see the former Impact and WWE star arrive. But things didn't quite go as planned, when he went for a shooting star [...]

Tony Khan Provides an Update on Matt Hardy's Health After All Out

All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement from AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram: "An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a prec[...] Sep 06 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement from AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram: "An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a prec[...]

Matt Hardy Hospitalized Following Botched Landing at All Out

During the Last Man Standing match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy took a nasty spill where his head hit the concrete. The match was stopped, and the show attempted to [...] Sep 06 - During the Last Man Standing match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy took a nasty spill where his head hit the concrete. The match was stopped, and the show attempted to [...]

AEW All Out Results (09/05/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view: 1. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther) 2. Private Party defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silve[...] Sep 05 - The following are the results of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view: 1. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther) 2. Private Party defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silve[...]

Speculation Regarding WWE's Plans for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with the Company

In an update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE officials are currently under the belief that it would be best to on[...] Sep 05 - In an update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE officials are currently under the belief that it would be best to on[...]

AJ Styles and Kevin Nash Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

It's become apparent to many wrestling fans, amidst all this controversy with WWE placing bans on third party services such as Twitch and Cameo, that a reason for this may have been AJ Styles' behavio[...] Sep 05 - It's become apparent to many wrestling fans, amidst all this controversy with WWE placing bans on third party services such as Twitch and Cameo, that a reason for this may have been AJ Styles' behavio[...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (09/04/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,066,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,181,000 viewers. The first hour drew Hour 1: 2,01[...] Sep 05 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,066,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,181,000 viewers. The first hour drew Hour 1: 2,01[...]

Lana Dismisses Report Claiming That She is Responsible for WWE Banning Third Party Platforms

As was previously reported, WWE has informed their talents that they will no longer be allowed to use third party platforms. It was also reported that WWE had issued an official statement regarding th[...] Sep 05 - As was previously reported, WWE has informed their talents that they will no longer be allowed to use third party platforms. It was also reported that WWE had issued an official statement regarding th[...]

2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Criticizes WWE for "Independent Contractors" Stance

2020 United States Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang posted the following on Twitter: If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk a[...] Sep 05 - 2020 United States Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang posted the following on Twitter: If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk a[...]

Backstage Talk About Karrion Kross' Status Within WWE/NXT

In regards to former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Fightful.com reports that Kross is viewed in very high regard by NXT officials, namely Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Matt Bloom (formerly known as Alber[...] Sep 05 - In regards to former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Fightful.com reports that Kross is viewed in very high regard by NXT officials, namely Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Matt Bloom (formerly known as Alber[...]