WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Heel Turn Takes Place During Six-Man Tag Team Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 07, 2020
In the opening bout of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, the team of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet took on The Hurt Business.
Cedric Alexander made a heel turn by attacking both Ricochet and Crews and allowing Shelton Benjamin to secure the pinfall victory.
