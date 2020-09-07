WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
ROH's Pure Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed
Posted By: Paul Allen on Sep 07, 2020
On ROH's Week by Week, the brackets for Ring of Honor's Pure Championship Tournament have been revealed.
Block A:
Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle
David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero
Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi
Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor
Block B:
Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta
Delirious vs. Matt Sydal
Josh Woods vs. Kenny King
PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen
