Tony Khan Provides an Update on Matt Hardy's Health After All Out
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 06, 2020
All Elite Wrestling posted the following statement from AEW President Tony Khan on Instagram:
"An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!" - @tonyrkhan
