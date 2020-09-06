Matt Hardy Hospitalized Following Botched Landing at All Out

During the Last Man Standing match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy took a nasty spill where his head hit the concrete. The match was stopped, and the show attempted to move on, before the match was officially restarted to give the match a quick finish, because due to the stipulation that if Matt Hardy lost the match he'd have to retire, it couldn't end in a no-contest.

During the post-event conference, Tony Khan said the following:

AEW President Tony said the health and safety of the wrestlers are the most important thing in AEW. He said it looks like Matt was going to be OK. Khan said he personally stopped Hardy’s match and rang the bell to pause the match. Matt passed a concussion protocol. He went to the hospital to confirm he was OK, but he was OK and that’s why the doctor cleared him to continue. Khan said it was a scary moment and not something that anyone enjoyed and it appears Matt is OK. Justin Barrasso asked if they had medically overruled the doctor. Khan said Dr. Sampson has pulled people from their shows before, whether it be for an injury or a blood test. Khan never would have overruled the doctor’s decision and Matt wouldn’t have been allowed to overrule the doctor. Matt wanted to continue but they didn’t continue until he passed a concussion protocol.

It's being reported that, despite passing the concussion test, Hardy is currently in the hospital and undergoing treatment.