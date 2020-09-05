WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW All Out Results (09/05/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 05, 2020
The following are the results of tonight's AEW
All Out pay-per-view:
1. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
2. Private Party defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver
3. Big Swole defeated Dr. Britt Baker (w/Reba) in a Tooth and Nail Match
4. The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express
5. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal to earn a future AEW World Championship Match. Matt Sydal also made his AEW debut in this match.
6. Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match
7. Hikaru Shida defeated NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to successfully retain the AEW Women's Championship
8. Dustin Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Matt Cardona & Q.T. Marshall (w/Brandi Rhodes & Allie) defeated Dark Order members Mr. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson & Evil Uno (w/Anna Jay)
9. FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Kenny Omega & Hangman Page to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions
10. Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem Match
11. Jon Moxley defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman (w/ Wardlow) to successfully retain his AEW World Championship
