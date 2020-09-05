Speculation Regarding WWE's Plans for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with the Company

In an update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE officials are currently under the belief that it would be best to only book Lesnar for WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, such as WrestleMania and the Saudi Arabian shows.

Meltzer also noted that one idea that was being discussed for Lesnar for next year's WrestleMania was to have him compete in a rematch against Drew McIntyre, but those plans may have changed.

Meltzer reported the following: