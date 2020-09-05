AJ Styles and Kevin Nash Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

It's become apparent to many wrestling fans, amidst all this controversy with WWE placing bans on third party services such as Twitch and Cameo, that a reason for this may have been AJ Styles' behavior on Twitch.

Styles recently confirmed that he had tested positive COVID-19, after hearing that both The Rock and Kevin Nash were also suffering from it.

AJ said he was "one of the lucky ones" and at worst had a bit of a headache, but otherwise is doing fine.