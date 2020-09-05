The first hour drew Hour 1: 2,018,000 viewers and the second hour drew 2,113,000. SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a decrease from last week's 0.60.

Speculation Regarding WWE's Plans for Brock Lesnar If He Re-Signs with the Company

In an update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE officials are currently under the belief that it would be best to on[...] Sep 05 - In an update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE officials are currently under the belief that it would be best to on[...]

AJ Styles and Kevin Nash Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

It's become apparent to many wrestling fans, amidst all this controversy with WWE placing bans on third party services such as Twitch and Cameo, that a reason for this may have been AJ Styles' behavio[...] Sep 05 - It's become apparent to many wrestling fans, amidst all this controversy with WWE placing bans on third party services such as Twitch and Cameo, that a reason for this may have been AJ Styles' behavio[...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (09/04/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,066,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,181,000 viewers. The first hour drew Hour 1: 2,01[...] Sep 05 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,066,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,181,000 viewers. The first hour drew Hour 1: 2,01[...]

Lana Dismisses Report Claiming That She is Responsible for WWE Banning Third Party Platforms

As was previously reported, WWE has informed their talents that they will no longer be allowed to use third party platforms. It was also reported that WWE had issued an official statement regarding th[...] Sep 05 - As was previously reported, WWE has informed their talents that they will no longer be allowed to use third party platforms. It was also reported that WWE had issued an official statement regarding th[...]

2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Criticizes WWE for "Independent Contractors" Stance

2020 United States Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang posted the following on Twitter: If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk a[...] Sep 05 - 2020 United States Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang posted the following on Twitter: If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk a[...]

Backstage Talk About Karrion Kross' Status Within WWE/NXT

In regards to former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Fightful.com reports that Kross is viewed in very high regard by NXT officials, namely Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Matt Bloom (formerly known as Alber[...] Sep 05 - In regards to former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Fightful.com reports that Kross is viewed in very high regard by NXT officials, namely Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Matt Bloom (formerly known as Alber[...]

Jon Moxley on AEW: "We've thrown the rulebook out the window."

Jon Moxley appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to discuss several different things, one of which being AEW's unpredictability. “Obviously I’m a huge fan of Brodie Lee, both persona[...] Sep 05 - Jon Moxley appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to discuss several different things, one of which being AEW's unpredictability. “Obviously I’m a huge fan of Brodie Lee, both persona[...]

WWE Gives Injury Updates on Sasha Banks & Big E After Last Night's SmackDown

The following comes from WWE.com: After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention. The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing in[...] Sep 05 - The following comes from WWE.com: After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention. The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing in[...]

Renee Michelle Discusses Getting to Wrestle Candice LeRae

Renee Michelle sat down with Wrestling Inc. to talk about her getting to wrestle Candice LeRae. "I did my tryout during that time. I know that they were interested in a bunch of girls, and it was l[...] Sep 05 - Renee Michelle sat down with Wrestling Inc. to talk about her getting to wrestle Candice LeRae. "I did my tryout during that time. I know that they were interested in a bunch of girls, and it was l[...]

WWE Releases Followup Statement About Ending Talent's Third-Party Relationships

WWE has released a statement on the earlier news that WWE Superstars are no longer allowed to have accounts on services like Twitch or Cameo: "Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promot[...] Sep 05 - WWE has released a statement on the earlier news that WWE Superstars are no longer allowed to have accounts on services like Twitch or Cameo: "Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promot[...]

Pentagon Jr. Forced to Change Ring Name in AEW

Due to trademark issues, Pentagon Jr. has to change his ring name for his AEW appearances. According to Dave Meltzer, from here on out, he will be known as Penta Cero M. Reportedly, this was always [...] Sep 05 - Due to trademark issues, Pentagon Jr. has to change his ring name for his AEW appearances. According to Dave Meltzer, from here on out, he will be known as Penta Cero M. Reportedly, this was always [...]

WWE Releases Former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain

WWE has announced that they have released former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain from their contracts. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of [...] Sep 05 - WWE has announced that they have released former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain from their contracts. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the release of [...]

Vince McMahon Tells WWE Superstars Not To Use "Third Party" Sites Like Twitch or Cameo

Those of you who enjoy watching Twitch streams from WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Adam Cole or others may not have the luxury of doing so in the future if Vince McMahon's latest demand holds any weig[...] Sep 05 - Those of you who enjoy watching Twitch streams from WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Adam Cole or others may not have the luxury of doing so in the future if Vince McMahon's latest demand holds any weig[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/04/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Heavy Machinery defeat Miz and Morrison via pinfall *SD Women’s Tag Team Championship* Shayna Ba[...] Sep 04 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Heavy Machinery defeat Miz and Morrison via pinfall *SD Women’s Tag Team Championship* Shayna Ba[...]

Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut

On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, he received two phone calls. The first phon[...] Sep 04 - On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, he received two phone calls. The first phon[...]

AEW Dynamite This Week Draws Highest Ratings Since March

While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view. According to Showbiz Daily, Wednesday's AEW Dyn[...] Sep 03 - While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view. According to Showbiz Daily, Wednesday's AEW Dyn[...]

The Next Few Weeks May Determine if NXT Moves to a New Night Permanently

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT two hours on Wednesday to compete against Dynamite. [...] Sep 03 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT two hours on Wednesday to compete against Dynamite. [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/3/2020)

The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU and Private Party Chris Jericho defeated Joey Jane[...] Sep 03 - The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU and Private Party Chris Jericho defeated Joey Jane[...]

The Rock Confirms He and His Family Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly-12 minute video discussing this life changing dia[...] Sep 03 - The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly-12 minute video discussing this life changing dia[...]

Vitor Belfort: "Brock Lesnar, I think you’re a fraud."

In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Vitor Belfort on Lesnar being a fraud: “Bro[...] Sep 02 - In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Vitor Belfort on Lesnar being a fraud: “Bro[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals When "Broken" Gimmick Will Return

Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained why, and when he's going to bring it back: &ldq[...] Sep 02 - Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained why, and when he's going to bring it back: &ldq[...]

Excalibur Returning to Dynamite This Week

It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going t[...] Sep 02 - It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going t[...]

Renee Young: "There are no talks with AEW."

Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizing her COVID diagnosis: “I generally jus[...] Sep 02 - Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizing her COVID diagnosis: “I generally jus[...]

Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts

While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my first enhancement match was back in 2012, a year af[...] Sep 02 - While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my first enhancement match was back in 2012, a year af[...]