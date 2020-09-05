2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Criticizes WWE for "Independent Contractors" Stance

2020 United States Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang posted the following on Twitter:

If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo.

Come on Vince - you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it.

I grew up a wrestling fan and it’s been sad to see so many of my childhood heroes pass away early. I’d feel better knowing that they and their families were being fairly treated - I look forward to doing what I can for the next generation of performers. I know how tough it is.

Vince you’d better hope your old friend Donald wins because change is in the air and changes are long overdue where your corrupt labor practices are concerned. It would give me great pleasure. The people know.

For all the wrestlers who know that you’re being misclassified but are reliant on staying on Vince’s good side - even because WWE might hire you - I get it. Our job is to make it easier for you to get what you deserve without risking your career.