Jon Moxley on AEW: "We've thrown the rulebook out the window."

Jon Moxley appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to discuss several different things, one of which being AEW's unpredictability.

“Obviously I’m a huge fan of Brodie Lee, both personally and professionally. It is awesome that you really never know what you’re gonna see on Dynamite. We’ve kind of thrown the traditional rulebook of television wrestling out the window. You’ll see a little bit everything, but anything can happen. Anybody can show up.”

Whether it’s a Thunder Rosa or an Eddie Kingston? At any moment somebody could show up. [You could get ] a match that last 15 minutes and go through the same, basic formula you’ve seen for the last 10-15 years? Or it could just be a hailstorm and over in three minutes. Anything could happen, you know?

We really opened up the possibilities, and that’s what I really loved about it. Besides from, you know, just the awesome physicality of it? Cody, he’s a guy who stays on the ball and stays motivated. I anticipate when he comes back? He would I assume want to get that one back from Brodie.”