Renee Michelle Discusses Getting to Wrestle Candice LeRae

Renee Michelle sat down with Wrestling Inc. to talk about her getting to wrestle Candice LeRae.

"I did my tryout during that time. I know that they were interested in a bunch of girls, and it was like really interesting that OK, we see all of these girls from different places all over the world, why not a tryout? Let's just weed out who are the best ones, and never have I thought in a million years I would ever wrestle Candice LeRae. She has 15-20 years of experience on me and here I am just about maybe five-six years in, but other than that, I mean Candace, she's a lot stronger than she looks. She's a firecracker. She's a lot stronger than she looks."

"It was great. It was definitely great. It was very much different from TV from over in Japan because I'm used to how TV works over in Japan compared to America. How the set-up and the detailing, the lights and all of that other stuff, it was wonderful, and then having to be in the ring with Candice was definitely a game-changer for me. After being in the ring with her, I definitely got to step up my game."