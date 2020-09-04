WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (09/04/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Sep 04, 2020
Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*Tag Team Match*
Heavy Machinery defeat Miz and Morrison via pinfall
*
SD Women’s Tag Team Championship*
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks retaining their titles
*Fatal 4-Way Number 1 Contender WWE Universal Title*
Jay Uso defeats Matt Riddle, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus, earning him a match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions PPV
