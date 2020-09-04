Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Jay Uso defeats Matt Riddle, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus, earning him a match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions PPV

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks retaining their titles

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Vince McMahon Tells WWE Superstars Not To Use "Third Party" Sites Like Twitch or Cameo

Those of you who enjoy watching Twitch streams from WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Adam Cole or others may not have the luxury of doing so in the futu[...] Sep 05 - Those of you who enjoy watching Twitch streams from WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Adam Cole or others may not have the luxury of doing so in the futu[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/04/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Heavy Machinery defeat Miz and Morrison via pinfall *[...] Sep 04 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Heavy Machinery defeat Miz and Morrison via pinfall *[...]

Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut

On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Champion[...] Sep 04 - On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Champion[...]

AEW Dynamite This Week Draws Highest Ratings Since March

While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view[...] Sep 03 - While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view[...]

The Next Few Weeks May Determine if NXT Moves to a New Night Permanently

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT tw[...] Sep 03 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT tw[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/3/2020)

The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...] Sep 03 - The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...]

The Rock Confirms He and His Family Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly[...] Sep 03 - The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly[...]

Vitor Belfort: "Brock Lesnar, I think you’re a fraud."

In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. [...] Sep 02 - In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. [...]

Matt Hardy Reveals When "Broken" Gimmick Will Return

Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained [...] Sep 02 - Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained [...]

Excalibur Returning to Dynamite This Week

It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist story[...] Sep 02 - It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist story[...]

Renee Young: "There are no talks with AEW."

Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizi[...] Sep 02 - Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizi[...]

Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts

While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...] Sep 02 - While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...]

WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020)

The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...] Sep 01 - The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...]

Mauro Ranallo Gives a Statement After His Departure from WWE

As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling E[...] Aug 31 - As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling E[...]

WWE Raw Results: Number One Contender Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and [...] Aug 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/31/2020)

The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championsh[...] Aug 31 - The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championsh[...]

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...]

WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...] Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...]

BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...] Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (08/31/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...] Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...]

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted[...] Aug 31 - Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted[...]

Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...] Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...]