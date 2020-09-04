WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut

Posted By: Paul Allen on Sep 04, 2020

Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut

On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, he received two phone calls.

The first phone call was from Christopher Daniels, who offered him a second appearance with AEW. The other phone call, was from "the competition" as he put it.

WWE had been trying to recruit Kingston to become a coach in their performance center, but Kingston had no interest in it and turned it down.

"But my thing was, and I told them, I can’t collect a paycheck if I didn’t earn it. They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And my thing was, I was gonna go in there, coach, be bitter and angry about coaching, not getting a shot. And these guys who don’t, they love wrestling now cause they’re at the Performance Center, no offense to them …

But when you’re on the road getting paid hot dogs and soda …. But I would’ve been so bitter and angry. I wouldn’t have done a good job. I would have been detrimental to those kids. So I was like, “Naw, I’m good.”

Source: ProWrestlingSheet.com

Tags: #eddie kingston #aew
https://wrestlr.me/64402/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 04
Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut
On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Champion[...]
Sep 04 - On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Champion[...]
Sep 03
AEW Dynamite This Week Draws Highest Ratings Since March
While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view[...]
Sep 03 - While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view[...]
Sep 03
The Next Few Weeks May Determine if NXT Moves to a New Night Permanently
It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT tw[...]
Sep 03 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT tw[...]
Sep 03
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/3/2020)
The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...]
Sep 03 - The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...]
Sep 03
The Rock Confirms He and His Family Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19
The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly[...]
Sep 03 - The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly[...]
Sep 02
Vitor Belfort: "Brock Lesnar, I think you’re a fraud."
In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. [...]
Sep 02 - In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. [...]

Sep 02
Matt Hardy Reveals When "Broken" Gimmick Will Return
Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained [...]
Sep 02 - Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained [...]
Sep 02
Excalibur Returning to Dynamite This Week
It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist story[...]
Sep 02 - It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist story[...]
Sep 02
Renee Young: "There are no talks with AEW."
Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizi[...]
Sep 02 - Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizi[...]
Sep 02
Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts
While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...]
Sep 02 - While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...]
Sep 01
WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020)
The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...]
Sep 01 - The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...]

Aug 31
Mauro Ranallo Gives a Statement After His Departure from WWE
As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling E[...]
Aug 31 - As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling E[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Number One Contender Triple Threat Match
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and [...]
Aug 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and [...]
Aug 31
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/31/2020)
The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championsh[...]
Aug 31 - The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championsh[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...]
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...]
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...]
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler
During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...]
Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...]
Aug 31
BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways
The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...]
Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...]
Aug 31
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (08/31/2020)
The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...]
Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...]
Aug 31
Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE
Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted[...]
Aug 31 - Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted[...]
Aug 31
Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant
In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...]
Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...]
Aug 30
WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)
The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30
WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match
In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]
Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]
Aug 30
WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy
In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]
Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π