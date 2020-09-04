Eddie Kingston Says WWE Called Him After His AEW Debut

On Eddie Kingston's appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kingston discussed how after he made is AEW debut going up against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, he received two phone calls.

The first phone call was from Christopher Daniels, who offered him a second appearance with AEW. The other phone call, was from "the competition" as he put it.

WWE had been trying to recruit Kingston to become a coach in their performance center, but Kingston had no interest in it and turned it down.