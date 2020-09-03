The Next Few Weeks May Determine if NXT Moves to a New Night Permanently

It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT two hours on Wednesday to compete against Dynamite.

Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2020

It was previously pitched to Vince McMahon to have NXT switch nights, but he reportedly doesn't want it to seem like they're "running away from the fight." But it seems like with the time that has passed, that perspective may have changed.