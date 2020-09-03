The Next Few Weeks May Determine if NXT Moves to a New Night Permanently
Posted By: Paul Allen on Sep 03, 2020
It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT two hours on Wednesday to compete against Dynamite.
It was previously pitched to Vince McMahon to have NXT switch nights, but he reportedly doesn't want it to seem like they're "running away from the fight." But it seems like with the time that has passed, that perspective may have changed.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags:
#nxt #aew
https://wrestlr.me/64400/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 03
Sep 03 - While it wasn't quite the Wednesday Night War this week, the ratings are in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on the eve of AEW's All Out pay-per-view[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - It's being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both WWE and USA Network wanted to see AEW fail, which is reportedly why USA gave NXT tw[...]
Sep 03 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/3/2020) The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...]
Sep 03 - The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU a[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly[...]
Sep 02
Sep 02 - In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. [...]
Sep 02
Sep 02 - Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained [...]
Sep 02
Sep 02 - It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist story[...]
Sep 02
Sep 02 - Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizi[...]
Sep 02 Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...]
Sep 02 - While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my f[...]
Sep 01 WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020) The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...]
Sep 01 - The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango def[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling E[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and [...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championsh[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted[...]
Aug 31
Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...]
Aug 30 WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020) The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...]