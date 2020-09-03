The Rock Confirms He and His Family Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/3/2020) The results for tonight's AEW Dynamite are as follows: Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU and Private Party Chris Jericho defeated Joey Jane[...]
Sep 03 - The Rock got on Instagram and uploaded a video, confirming that he, his wife and his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the nearly-12 minute video discussing this life changing dia[...]
Sep 02 - In an interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Vitor Belfort on Lesnar being a fraud: “Bro[...]
Sep 02 - Matt Hardy, while appearing on Chris Van Vliet's internet show, was asked about his Broken character being absent from AEW as of late. Matt explained why, and when he's going to bring it back: &ldq[...]
Sep 02
Excalibur Returning to Dynamite This Week It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going t[...]
Sep 02
Renee Young: "There are no talks with AEW." Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizing her COVID diagnosis: “I generally jus[...]
Sep 02
Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my first enhancement match was back in 2012, a year af[...]
Sep 01
WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020) The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango defeated Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Figh[...]
Aug 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and "Limitless" Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to [...]
Aug 31
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/31/2020) The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions. He was interrupted[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender f[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens after Owens was assaulted by Aleister Black just bef[...]
Aug 31
WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. As a result of this win, Lee has earned [...]
Aug 31
BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fa[...]
Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins How will Keith Lee build upon his h[...]
Aug 31
Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither s[...]
Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant. "One night before the [...]
Aug 30
WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020) The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...]
Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...]
Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...]
Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...]
Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...]