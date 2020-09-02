This will be his first appearance back since July 29th.

It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going to make his on-air return on this week's AEW Dynamite.

» More News From This Feed

Excalibur Returning to Dynamite This Week

It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going t[...] Sep 02 - It's being reported by F4W Online that AEW commentator Excalibur, who's been on a reportedly voluntary hiatus following controversy for a racist storyline he participated in many years ago, is going t[...]

Renee Young: "There are no talks with AEW."

Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizing her COVID diagnosis: “I generally jus[...] Sep 02 - Renee Young recently sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast in her first post-WWE interview. On the rumor that she got heat for publicizing her COVID diagnosis: “I generally jus[...]

Ricky Starks Recalls His WWE Tryouts

While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my first enhancement match was back in 2012, a year af[...] Sep 02 - While making an appearance on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Ricky Starks discussed his tryout appearances for WWE before he joined AEW: "I think my first enhancement match was back in 2012, a year af[...]

WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020)

The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango defeated Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Figh[...] Sep 01 - The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango defeated Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Figh[...]

Mauro Ranallo Gives a Statement After His Departure from WWE

As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave Meltzer posted the following s[...] Aug 31 - As was previously reported, former WWE SmackDown and NXT ringside commentator Mauro Ranallo has parted ways from World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave Meltzer posted the following s[...]

WWE Raw Results: Number One Contender Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and "Limitless" Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to [...] Aug 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and "Limitless" Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/31/2020)

The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions. He was interrupted[...] Aug 31 - The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions. He was interrupted[...]

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender f[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender f[...]

WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team Championship Match. As a result of the loss, Royc[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team Championship Match. As a result of the loss, Royc[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens after Owens was assaulted by Aleister Black just bef[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens after Owens was assaulted by Aleister Black just bef[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. As a result of this win, Lee has earned [...] Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. As a result of this win, Lee has earned [...]

BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fa[...] Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fa[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (08/31/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins How will Keith Lee build upon his h[...] Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins How will Keith Lee build upon his h[...]

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither s[...] Aug 31 - Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither s[...]

Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant. "One night before the [...] Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant. "One night before the [...]

WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...] Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...]

WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...]

WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...] Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...]

WWE Payback Results: "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...] Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...]

WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...] Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...]

WWE Payback Results: Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...] Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...]

WWE Payback Results: Big E vs. Sheamus

In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...] Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...]

WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...] Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...]

WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 30 - The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]