WWE NXT Results (09/01/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 01, 2020
The following are the results of the September 1st, 2020 edition of
WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com:
1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Breezango defeated Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight
2. Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro w/Kayden Carter
3. Timothy Thatcher defeated Bronson Reed
4. Adam Cole and Finn Bálor finished in a 2-2 draw in the 60-minute 4-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT Title. General Manager William Regal then announced that Cole and Bálor would face off next week on NXT Super Tuesday II to determine a definitive NXT Champion
