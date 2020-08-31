WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/31/2020)

The following are the results of the August 31st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. Randy Orton opened the show, demanding a WWE Championship Match at Clash of Champions. He was interrupted by Keith Lee, who was then attacked from behind by Dolph Ziggler.

2. Keith Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in the Number One Contender Triple Threat Match

3. Asuka was being interviewed in the ring by Charly Caruso. She was interrupted by Mickie James, and then Lana and Natalya came to the ring as well.

4. Mickie James defeated Lana (w/Natalya)

5. Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens (with help from Aleister Black) to earn a spot in the Number One Contender Triple Threat Match

6. Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeated United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin. After the match, The Hurt Business attacked Cedric backstage.

7. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics to earn a Women's Tag Team Title shot. The IIconics must now disband as a result of the loss.

8. In the ring, Seth Rollins cut a promo on Buddy Murphy and told him to get out of the ring.

9. Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in the Number One Contender Triple Threat Match

10. Titus O'Neil beat up some jobbers in Raw Underground. He then faced Riddick Moss, who ended up knocking him out for the win.

11. R-Truth rolled up Akira Tozawa in the parking lot to regain the 24/7 Championship, making him a 39-time 24/7 Champion.

12. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega & Demi Burnett) ended in a no-contest after Retribution attacked

13. Jessamyn Duke defeated Avery Taylor in a Raw Underground fight. Marina Shafir also defeated an unnamed female competitor. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had attended Raw Underground together, and Peyton ended up throwing Kay into the ring with Duke and Shafir. Duke knocked Kay out with a kick to the head.

14. Shelton Benjamin and Apollo Crews fought in Raw Underground and it turned into a brawl between The Hurt Business and Crews, Alexander and Ricochet. The Hurt Business won the fight.

15. Randy Orton defeated Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in the Number One Contender Triple Threat Match to earn a WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions