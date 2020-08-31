A victory STOMP by @WWERollins ... He'll see @RealKeithLee and @RandyOrton in tonight's main event. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5xXXjm88G2

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender f[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender f[...]

WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team Championship Match. As a result of the loss, Royc[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team Championship Match. As a result of the loss, Royc[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens after Owens was assaulted by Aleister Black just bef[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens after Owens was assaulted by Aleister Black just bef[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. As a result of this win, Lee has earned [...] Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. As a result of this win, Lee has earned [...]

BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fa[...] Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fa[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (08/31/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins How will Keith Lee build upon his h[...] Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins How will Keith Lee build upon his h[...]

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither s[...] Aug 31 - Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither s[...]

Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant. "One night before the [...] Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant. "One night before the [...]

WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...] Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...]

WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...]

WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...] Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...]

WWE Payback Results: "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...] Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...]

WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...] Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...]

WWE Payback Results: Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...] Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...]

WWE Payback Results: Big E vs. Sheamus

In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...] Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...]

WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...] Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...]

WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 30 - The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...] Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2,168,000. SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-4[...] Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2,168,000. SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-4[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...]