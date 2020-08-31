WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 31, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team Championship Match.
As a result of the loss, Royce and Kay must split up. The IIconics are no more.
