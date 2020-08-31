Brock Lesnar No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Lesnar is now a free agent, as neither side could come to an agreement on a new contract in time before it expired.

Earlier, WWE Shop had removed all of Brock Lesnar's merchandise rather abruptly. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE.

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn a spot in tonight's Triple Th[...]

WWE Raw Results: IIconics vs. Riott Squad: Winners Get Title Match, Losers Must Disband

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, earning a Women's Tag Team [...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...] Aug 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton picked up an easy victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens af[...]

WWE Raw Results: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...] Aug 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Limitless" Keith Lee picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph[...]

BREAKING: WWE and Mauro Ranallo Part Ways

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...] Aug 31 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (08/31/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...] Aug 31 - The following is confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against[...]

Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...] Aug 31 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what t[...]

WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...] Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]

WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]

WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...] Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]

WWE Payback Results: "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...] Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...]

WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to ca[...] Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to ca[...]

WWE Payback Results: Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi[...] Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi[...]

WWE Payback Results: Big E vs. Sheamus

In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after deliverin[...] Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after deliverin[...]

WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submissio[...] Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submissio[...]

WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 30 - The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...] Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...] Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...]