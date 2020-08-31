Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon Didn't Know What "420" Meant

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rob Van Dam explained how Paul Heyman came up to him and told Rob that he needed an explanation for Vince on what the "420 Leg Drop" meant.

"One night before the match, Paul came up to me and he said, 'Vince wants to know what the 420 leg drop means,' I said, 'why?' He said, 'he needs to know if the commentators can't say if it's a drug use. He wants to know is it a drug use?' And I said, 'no, it's the name of our move.' He goes, 'I know, but he wants to know what it means.' I said, 'it's 420. I pick Rey Mysterio up. Then I jump up while I'm holding him up and all of our legs come down on the guy, so it's four legs and twenty is our combined shoe size. I wear twelve. He's eight,' and he's like, 'OK, I can work with that.'"

"I never heard anything back on it, so I don't know. I think what happened was I ended up tearing my ACL, actually, around that time because I know Rey Mysterio and I were tagging when that happened, when it finally tore all the way through. So I was out for 2005 because I had to have knee surgery. So that's pretty rememberable."