Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Chaos has quickly erupted this No Holds Barred #TripleThreat Match for the #UniversalTitle ! #WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/nIzvk8N7Ee

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...] Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]

WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]

WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...] Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]

WWE Payback Results: "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...] Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...]

WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to ca[...] Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to ca[...]

WWE Payback Results: Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi[...] Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi[...]

WWE Payback Results: Big E vs. Sheamus

In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after deliverin[...] Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after deliverin[...]

WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submissio[...] Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submissio[...]

WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 30 - The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...] Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...] Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...] Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...] Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]

Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam

There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...] Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...] Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...] Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]

The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...] Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]

AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT

The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...] Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]

Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500

As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...] Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]