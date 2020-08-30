WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 30, 2020
In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE
Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
