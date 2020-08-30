WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 30, 2020
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE
Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championship.
This is Lashley's second U.S. Title win, as he previously held the championship as a member of the
SmackDown roster back in 2006.
https://wrestlr.me/64373/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 30 WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020) The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kic[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Mu[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victor[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to ca[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after deliverin[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submissio[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...]
Aug 28 SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020) Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]
Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]
Aug 28 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020) On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old.
[...]