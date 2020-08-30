WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The following is the WWE Payback kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel:

WWE Payback Results (08/30/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...] Aug 30 - The following are the results of tonight's 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view: 1. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics on the kickoff show 2. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley defea[...]

WWE Payback Results: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Roman Reigns re-captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Mat[...]

WWE Payback Results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...] Aug 30 - In the sixth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a Tag Team Match. It's not gonna be tha[...]

WWE Payback Results: "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...] Aug 30 - In the fifth match of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee picked up a clean victory over 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton afte[...]

WWE Payback Results: Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...] Aug 30 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. W[...]

WWE Payback Results: Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...] Aug 30 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE Payback event, Matt Riddle defeated King Baron Corbin by pinfall after delivering the Floating Bro. Hi, King! 👋 Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKin[...]

WWE Payback Results: Big E vs. Sheamus

In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...] Aug 30 - In the second bout of tonight's Payback pay-per-view, Big E picked up a win over former four-time WWE World Champion Sheamus after delivering the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. It's [...]

WWE Payback Results: United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...] Aug 30 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley (Full Nelson) submission hold to capture the WWE United States Championsh[...]

WATCH: WWE Payback Kickoff: Aug. 30, 2020

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...] Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2,168,000. SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-4[...] Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2,168,000. SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-4[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...] Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...] Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...]

Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam

There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving. As noted, Deville is currently taking some time [...] Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving. As noted, Deville is currently taking some time [...]

NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...] Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...] Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...]

The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...] Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...]

AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT

The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...] Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...]

Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500

As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...] Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...]