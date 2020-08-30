Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The Boogeyman last appeared on WWE programming in July of 2019 in the following segment where he helped WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson defeat Drake Maverick for the 24/7 Championship:

"Yeah, I'm still under contract – still under the Legend's Contract. They had me going down [to Florida]. Myself, Mark Henry, Ricky Steamboat, Nia Jax, Jimmy Hart – we sold [WrestleMania 36] tickets at the Tampa Stadium down there prior to the pandemic."

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Legends' Contract:

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...] Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...] Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...] Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]

Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam

There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...] Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...] Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...] Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]

The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...] Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]

AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT

The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...] Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]

Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500

As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...] Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]

WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...] Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]

WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...] Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]

Stephanie McMahon - "The Spectacle And Energy Have Returned To WWE"

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...] Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]

Nick Aldis On If Wife Mickie James Is Being Buried By Bruce Prichard In WWE

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...] Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]

WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020)

The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...] Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]

Wade Barrett Returns to WWE

Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...] Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]

Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...] Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...]

Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...] Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]

WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen

Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...] Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]