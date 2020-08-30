Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 30, 2020
As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE
SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn.
On a recent episode of
Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/ The Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared his thoughts about why WWE has paired Reigns with Heyman:
I guess the deal with putting them together, other than obviously they feel the need for Roman’s turn to be complete, the other end of it is that Heyman has got such a big contract and it’s kind of like I think that they want to justify the fact that he’s got such a big contract and he’s not doing anything.
His performer’s contract, he wasn’t doing anything at all ever since Lesnar left and that’s been months now and he’s making a lot of money so I think that you want to justify that by having him work and being with Reigns, he’s being paid like a top guy so he should be in a top program and it’s not gonna get any bigger than Reigns. Reigns is going to be the biggest heel in the promotion.
https://wrestlr.me/64370/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 30
Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is st[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further [...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2[...]
Aug 30
Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fie[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. &ldqu[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that[...]
Aug 29
Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic matc[...]
Aug 28 SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020) Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]
Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to [...]
Aug 28 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020) On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving.[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-v[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. [...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video game[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 li[...]
Aug 28
Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old.
[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fal[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launc[...]
Aug 27
Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President [...]
Aug 27 WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020) The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NX[...]
Aug 26 Wade Barrett Returns to WWE Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance sinc[...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when [...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kid[...]
Aug 26
Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments o[...]
Aug 25
Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it.[...]