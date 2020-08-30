Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/28/2020)

The first hour drew 2,210,000 viewers and the second hour drew 2,151,000.

SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is the same as the previous week.

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2,181,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 2,168,000.

The Boogeyman Gives an Update on His Status with WWE

Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...] Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts on Why WWE Made Roman Reigns a "Paul Heyman Guy"

As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...] Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...] Aug 30 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “T[...]

Braun Strowman Says He Almost Commit Suicide, Until Talking to Vince McMahon

In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...] Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...]

The Next Two Weeks of NXT Will Air on Tuesday, Reaired on Wednesday

The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...] Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...]

Matt Hardy: "The original plan was to have the cinematic match with Sammy."

TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...] Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...] Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020)

On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...] Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...]

Sonya Deville WWE Status Plus more on "Hair Vs. Hair" Stipulation At SummerSlam

There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving. As noted, Deville is currently taking some time [...] Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving. As noted, Deville is currently taking some time [...]

NJPW Summer Struggle Returns with English Commentary.

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...] Aug 28 - NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles aga[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Payback Build, SummerSlam Fallout, Roman Reigns' Return

Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...] Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...]

The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...] Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...]

AJ Styles On Fans and the THUNDERDOME, Hogan and the SIX SIDES he ruined in iMPACT

The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...] Aug 28 - The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to his bi-weekly Twitch stream earlier this week to talk about all things video games and pro wrestling. During this episode, Styles o[...]

Adam Cole Responds To Jon Moxley Being Ranked #1 On PWI 500

As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...] Aug 28 - As reported by Wrestling INC, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the w[...]

WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Passes Away

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...] Aug 28 - "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and father of Scott, Brad, Steve and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, has passed away at the age of 80 years old. [...]

WWE NXT Viewership Down With "Takeover: XXX" Fallout And No AEW Competition

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. [...] Aug 27 - For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. [...]

Stephanie McMahon - "The Spectacle And Energy Have Returned To WWE"

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launch and the beginning of WWE's residency at the Amwa[...] Aug 27 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launch and the beginning of WWE's residency at the Amwa[...]

Nick Aldis On If Wife Mickie James Is Being Buried By Bruce Prichard In WWE

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and S[...] Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and S[...]

WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020)

The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...] Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...]

Wade Barrett Returns to WWE

Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...] Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...]

Episode #325 - JXT Interview - Touring the US and FOOTY!

Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when we started and 11AM in Australia. We get to [...] Aug 26 - Irish Whip Podcast - Interview - JXT - The Jaystick JP and Yeti got the chance to sit down with Australia's own JXT! It was 9PM EST when we started and 11AM in Australia. We get to [...]

Sonya Deville Recieves More Threats Following Arrest of Stalker

As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...] Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...]

WWE Issues Statement on "KKK Member" Who Appeared on ThunderDome Screen

Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...] Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...]