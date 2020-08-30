WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 30, 2020

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com:

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. “The Monster” Braun Strowman (No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics (Kickoff Match)

