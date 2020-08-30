Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Payback Pay-Per-View Event (08/30/2020)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 30 - Former WWE Superstar "The Boogeyman" Marty Wright recently spoke with fellow WWE alumni Ryback on The Ryback Show and revealed that he is still technically under contract with WWE under a Le[...]
Aug 30 - As seen on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns has now aligned himself with Paul Heyman, further cementing Reigns' heel turn. On a recent episode [...]
Aug 29 - In Braun Strowman's appearance on WWE Network Chronicle, Braun Strowman opened up about what he was going through before his big push in WWE. “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I[...]
Aug 29 - The next two broadcasts of NXT are going to be airing on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays (September 1st and 8th) due to the NHL Playoffs airing in that timeslot. However, it appears that the Syfy Chan[...]
Aug 29 - TVInsider.com interviewed Matt Hardy going into his tables match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Here's some highlights: A scrapped cinematic match with Sammy Guevara: “In all actuality, whe[...]
Aug 28
SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020) Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...]
Aug 28 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title. *Singles Match* Matt Riddle[...]
Aug 28
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/27/2020) On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...]
Aug 28 - On this special Thursday edition of Dynamite, these are your quick results: FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares in a tag-team gauntlet. Lance Archer defeated Sean Mal[...]
Aug 28 - There is no word yet on how long Sonya Deville will be away from WWE, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is not leaving. As noted, Deville is currently taking some time [...]
Aug 28 - Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from SummerSlam and the go-home build for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Make sure to follow YETI as he will be in [...]
Aug 28
The Elite Kick Out a Member on Dynamite Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...]
Aug 28 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match with The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and FTR. Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Ma[...]
Aug 27 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and S[...]
Aug 27
WWE NXT Results (08/26/2020) The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...]
Aug 27 - The following are the results of the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Title 2. Breezango defeated Imperium to become [...]
Aug 26
Wade Barrett Returns to WWE Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...]
Aug 26 - Tonight on WWE NXT, former NXT Season 1 winner and Nexus leader Wade Barrett joined the commentary table. This is Barrett's first WWE appearance since 2016. It's worth noting that Barrett is sched[...]
Aug 26 - As previously reported when it happened, Sonya Deville's home was invaded by a stalker named Philip Thomas II, who had apparently been planning on kidnapping her for 8 months. Messages on his phone al[...]
Aug 26 - Yet another incident has been documented in WWE's Thunderdome, this time with someone dressing like a KKK member and showing up in the final moments of RAW. WWE was contacted by ProWrestlingSheet abo[...]
Aug 25 - Drew McIntyure sat down with ComicBook.com, being interviewed about the all-new ThunderDome experience and his match against Randy Orton inside of it. On his victory against Randy Orton: “There[...]