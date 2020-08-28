WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (08/28/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Aug 28, 2020
Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*
Intercontinental Championship Match*
Jeff Hardy defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his IC Title.
*
Singles Match*
Matt Riddle defeats Shorty G
*
Singles Match*
Braun Strowman defeats Drew Gulak
*Singles Match
Cesaro defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
*6-Man Tag Match*
Heavy Machinery with Big E defeat The Miz and Morrison with Sheamus
